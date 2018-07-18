NOW Inc (DNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 35,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.90. NOW has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.22 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. NOW’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

