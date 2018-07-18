Novartis (NVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Novartis’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Novartis opened at $78.70 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novartis has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis purchased 766,666 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.