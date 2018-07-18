Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.6698616434656 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.47 million. sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Westerburg sold 18,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $318,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 9,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $167,070.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,714 shares in the company, valued at $590,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,802 shares of company stock worth $662,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

