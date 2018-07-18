Northern Trust (NTRS) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $110.69, with a volume of 2303123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Northern Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $1,575,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $283,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,682 shares of company stock worth $2,924,955 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

