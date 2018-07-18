Northern Trust (NTRS) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $110.69, with a volume of 2303123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.
The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.
In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $1,575,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $283,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,682 shares of company stock worth $2,924,955 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.
