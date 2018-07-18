Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northeast Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0386590089775 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:NBN remained flat at $$21.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Julie Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Wayne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 10,200 shares of company stock worth $205,678 over the last ninety days. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

