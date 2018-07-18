Northcoast Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Thursday, July 12th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.12. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct opened at $82.43 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $99.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Gershwind sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $2,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,743 shares of company stock worth $15,444,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $3,152,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.