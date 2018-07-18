Noodles & Co (NDLS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.01 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Noodles & Co stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 756,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,067. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $512.45 million, a PE ratio of -605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -0.47.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

