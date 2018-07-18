NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Tops $8.39 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $23,201.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00080069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016798 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 208,746,109 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.