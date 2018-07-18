NobleCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $937.00 (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. NobleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $937.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NobleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NobleCoin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NobleCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.01213150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005012 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006365 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007783 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017343 BTC.

NobleCoin Profile

NobleCoin (CRYPTO:NOBL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,332,013,863 coins. NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com . NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NobleCoin

NobleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NobleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NobleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NobleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NobleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.