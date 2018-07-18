NiSource (NI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In last 12 months, shares of NiSource have gained against its industry's decline. NiSource continues to expand its customer base and is benefiting from continued execution of its infrastructure investment strategy. NiSource will annually invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion in planned utility infrastructures through 2020 and has identified long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down the coal usage. The company has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates. Despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource Inc. faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. NiSource’s debt level is another concern amid the rising interest rates.”

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NiSource opened at $26.12 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,848.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Smith sold 15,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $399,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,328 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $9,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,777,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after purchasing an additional 331,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,967,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.