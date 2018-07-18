Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,368,000 after buying an additional 543,870 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,069,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,490,000 after buying an additional 116,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,985,000 after buying an additional 109,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded down $0.13, reaching $125.64, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $3,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,729,694.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $315,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,917 shares of company stock worth $11,895,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.