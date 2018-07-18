Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 4,260 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 536,165 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,345,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,313,000 after purchasing an additional 205,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,416,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,427 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 978,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.26. 736,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $147.07 and a 1-year high of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

