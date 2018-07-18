Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 16,910 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,047,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman traded up $0.82, reaching $31.41, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,336,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,910. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $43.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 34,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $1,094,232.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 398,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

