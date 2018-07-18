Nexxus Market Cap Hits $411,973.00 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Nexxus token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexxus has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexxus has a total market cap of $411,973.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00510374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00174058 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025803 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About Nexxus

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,627,219 tokens. The official website for Nexxus is www.nexxuscoin.com . Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward . The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards

