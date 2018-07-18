Newriver Reit’s (NRR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.83) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 380 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 275.50 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 374.50 ($4.96).

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($64,063.53).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

