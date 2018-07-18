New Jersey Resources (NJR) Receives News Impact Score of 0.16

News articles about New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Jersey Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.711910305592 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of New Jersey Resources opened at $45.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.01%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

