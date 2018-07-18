Nevsun Resources (NSU) Shares Up 1.1%

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.60. 47,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 707,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Nevsun Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nevsun Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevsun Resources during the first quarter worth about $4,486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 906.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,388,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,365,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 387,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 884,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 213,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

