Nevsun Resources (NSU) Shares Up 1.1%

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.60. 47,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 707,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.
Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Nevsun Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter.
About Nevsun Resources
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
