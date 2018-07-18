Network Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $134.00 (NTWK)

Network Token (CURRENCY:NTWK) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Network Token has a market capitalization of $93,120.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Network Token has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00531565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00183525 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025779 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Network Token Profile

Network Token launched on October 22nd, 2017. Network Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,592,810 tokens. The official website for Network Token is www.networktoken.io . Network Token’s official Twitter account is @NetworkToken

Buying and Selling Network Token

Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

