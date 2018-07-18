Netflix (NFLX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $324.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $415.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.95.

Shares of Netflix traded down $4.70, reaching $374.78, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,493,840. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total value of $28,368,980.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,980.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,982 shares of company stock valued at $104,133,289 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Netflix by 94.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 710.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $158,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

