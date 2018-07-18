Netflix (NFLX) PT Lowered to $365.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.95.

Netflix traded down $4.42, hitting $375.06, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 149,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,493,840. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.30, for a total value of $227,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total transaction of $28,368,980.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,980.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

