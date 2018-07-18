Netflix (NFLX) Given a $470.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $470.00 target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.95.

Shares of Netflix opened at $379.48 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total transaction of $24,534,438.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,534,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

