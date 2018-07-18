Netflix (NFLX) Bonds Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) bonds fell 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2028. The debt is now trading at $100.38 and was trading at $101.34 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.95.

Netflix traded down $5.80, hitting $373.68, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 209,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,493,840. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.58, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total transaction of $24,534,438.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,534,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 710.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 91.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

