Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 962,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after buying an additional 39,376 shares during the last quarter. CT Mason grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. CT Mason now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,421,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

