Natus Medical (BABY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its Q2 guidance at $0.25-0.27 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $1.60-1.65 EPS.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.91 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natus Medical opened at $31.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.06. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

BABY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,023.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 15,358 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $511,728.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,358 shares of company stock worth $6,154,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

