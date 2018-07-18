National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 219,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,940 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.