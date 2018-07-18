National Bank Financial Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Target Price to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. GMP Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.85.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,822. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$23.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$155.17 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.65%.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$517,500.00.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

