MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th.

MVC Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. MVC Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.2%.

Shares of MVC Capital opened at $9.66 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.68.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The investment management company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MVC Capital news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 984,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,963.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

