Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cuts Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in PPL by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 70,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 38,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.24%. PPL’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

