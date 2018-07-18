Morgan Stanley Raises Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Price Target to $2.50

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NAT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

NYSE NAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 10,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $2,768,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 43.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 33.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,520,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 384,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 56.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 382,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

