Morgan Stanley Analysts Give CSX (CSX) a $52.00 Price Target

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 794,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

