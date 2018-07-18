More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004139 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $614,652.00 and approximately $5,675.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003980 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00530866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025930 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001162 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

