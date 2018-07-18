Monaker Group (MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 1,625.11% and a negative return on equity of 605.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of MKGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,848. Monaker Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc, formerly Next 1 Interactive, Inc, is a technology driven travel and logistics company. The Company operates NextTrip.com, an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) industry. It operates through a segment consisting of various products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics, including destination tours/activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

