Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,000 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,763.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $136.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.