Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of Altria Group opened at $57.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,376.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

