Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 266,086 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,086 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.75% of Old Republic International worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,234.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,790 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International opened at $20.23 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.