Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Receives $106.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft opened at $105.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

