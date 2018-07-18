Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7,233.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International traded up $1.17, hitting $585.97, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,312. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.24 and a 1-year high of $697.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.87 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $568.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total value of $2,271,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.38, for a total value of $2,816,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,962 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

