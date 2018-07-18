Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €10.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on B4B3. Oddo Bhf set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. equinet set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.40 ($15.76).

Metro AG Preference Shares opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

