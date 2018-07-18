Meritor (MTOR) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.53. 1,218,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,084,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Get Meritor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.09 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 115.74%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 14.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 24,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 208,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.