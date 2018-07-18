MEI Pharma (MEIP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media headlines about MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEI Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7016719917359 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 355,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,885. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 1,651.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.