Medley Capital (MCC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medley Capital earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4208337229242 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 1,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,784. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 83.68%. analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

MCC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Securities cut their target price on Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

