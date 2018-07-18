MediBloc [ERC20] Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $101,467.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006610 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003870 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014803 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00510615 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00177242 BTC.
- VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025256 BTC.
- 0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016287 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001115 BTC.
MediBloc [ERC20] Profile
MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
