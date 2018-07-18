Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $5.26 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,688 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income opened at $54.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.