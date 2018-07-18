Mastercard (MA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $192.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $206.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $126.55 and a 12-month high of $209.19. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $4,438,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 993.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.