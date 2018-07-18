Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International opened at $130.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $96.90 and a 1 year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,773. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

