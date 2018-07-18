Manitowoc (MTW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTW. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. OTR Global downgraded Manitowoc to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of Manitowoc opened at $25.99 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $972.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Pennypacker purchased 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $493,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,353.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

