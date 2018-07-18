MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 690,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 326,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of -0.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 353,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,320 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 432,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 164,153 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $45,966,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,031,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

