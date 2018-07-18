Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.70. 8,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Magellan Health has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

