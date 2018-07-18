M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Shares Bought by Baltimore Capital Management Inc.

Baltimore Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. makes up about 2.3% of Baltimore Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sorin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 27,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $82,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $287,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,993 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zelman & Associates raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MDC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.58 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

