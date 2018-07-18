M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.58 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.04%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of M.D.C. traded down $0.34, hitting $32.22, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 5,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,794. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $69,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $287,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,819 shares of company stock worth $6,972,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

